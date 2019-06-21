

CTV Kitchener





There were tears in a London courtroom Friday after a judge ruled Kirsten Bomberry not guilty of accessory after the fact to murder.

The 36-year-old was charged in connection to the horrific deaths of three people from Six Nations.

Bomberry admitted to hiding the weapons used to kill Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson.

Her lawyer argued that she was afraid for her life and was in “self-preservation” mode when she ripped up the floors of her home and burned the furniture.

She also hid the weapons used in the murders, later burying them in a Six Nations field.

At Bomberry’s trial the court heard how Miller, who was pregnant at the time, and Porter were stabbed and Jamieson was shot in the chest in Bomberry’s living room on October 28.

Their bodies were wrapped in blankets and bound with cord before being placed in the bed of a stolen pickup truck.

The vehicle was them left in a field near Oneida Nations of the Thames.

The families of the victims were outraged by Friday’s verdict.

“Unbelievable they let her go, unbelieveable,” said Michael Jamieson’s motherSue. “They were her friends and she watched them get killed. And walked away. She gets off, like, I don’t understand it. I really don’t understand it.”

In handing down the verdict, Justice Peter Hockin told the court that he believed Bomberry was afraid.

“She hid them so the knife and gun wouldn’t be used on her. That was her state of mind.”

He also that Bomberry “did not offer assistance to the killings.”

Michael Jamieson’s mother says she’s disappointed by the verdict.

“How did they let her off? They were killed at her house.”

Five others have also been charged in the case.

Both Vernon Shipman and Ronald Sturgeon are also facing charges of accessory after the fact.

Nicholas Shipman, Thomas Bomberry and Jamie Beaver are charged with murder.