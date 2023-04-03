Kips Gymnastics Club at a standstill with City of Cambridge as lease agreement ends
A Cambridge gymnastics club, which has been part of the community for 53 years, is bent out of shape after being locked out of their long-time facility which has been slated for demolition to make way for the expansion of the Preston auditorium.
The Preston Aud and Cambridge Kips Gymnastics Club share a sign and location, and inside, still sits approximately $500,000 worth of equipment.
The Kips were notified in 2021 their lease agreement would be terminated by the end of 2022.
More than a year after that notice, the city changed the locks, giving the club until last Friday to move their equipment out.
“We don't have another facility to go to,” Jason Macintosh, president of the Cambridge Kips Gymnastics Club said. “We can't afford to be paying month upon month, years upon years of storage costs. So we are waiting for the city to come to us with a reasonable alternative.”
The club feels the addition of a new NHL-sized ice pad has prioritized one sport over another, leaving gymnasts without a place to train.
“They do not have a facility to go to. We do know there is a waiting list for some of the other gyms,” said Macintosh.
Christie McQuiggin, vice-president of the Cambridge Kips Gymnastics Club, said her daughter Katie McQuiggin is also affected.
“It’s almost like moving out of a childhood home. I've been here for so many years, so for it to just close up one day, it's not the greatest thing,” said Katie.
She spent 13 years of her life as an athlete at the club and was later hired on as staff before the closure.
“Not only did it take away my years of training here and memories, but it took away my source of income which is very important for a teenager because I need to pay for university,” she said.
While the Kips continue to jump through hoops looking for ways to keep the club alive, it seems their only option for now is to hang on for dear life.
“This is a predominantly female sport, along with the Preston figure skating club,” Christie McQuiggen said. “Unfortunately it's just being paved to be a parking lot for a male-dominated sport.”
NOTICE OF EVICITON ISSUED YEARS AGO
The City of Cambridge says in the lease agreement with the Kips it stipulates that either party may terminate the agreement with 60 days written notice to the other party.
In October 2021, the city said it met with the Kips to discuss ending the lease, and on Dec. 7 the city officially sent Kips a letter notifying termination of the lease.
The city said its termination date with the Kips was set for Dec. 31, 2022.
In a letter sent to the gymnastics club, which was obtained by CTV News, the City Of Cambridge said in part: “If Kips fails to make adequate arrangements for the abandoned property, the city will have to make arrangements for its disposal, and this letter serves to give you notice of such.”
The letter outlined several attempts from the City of Cambridge to contact Kips between Sept. 15, 2022 and Jan. 20, 2023.
According to the city, five attempts to reach Kips via phone and email went without response, while one email received an auto reply.
“The lease is now ended. Unfortunately, Kips has failed to remove its belongings from the property, and instead has abandoned them there.”
It goes on to say: “The city cannot store the abandoned property for any longer than that time without causing significant delays and cost escalations to its construction of the Preston Auditorium Expansion Project.”
Meanwhile, Macintosh clarified to CTV News Kitchener the club was not abandoning its equipment, rather the club is simply unable to move it.
“We made it clear that we are unable to move our equipment as we can't afford to pay the storage fees, consequently the city needs to cover our moving and storage costs and find us a new location. At no time did we concede we are abandoning the equipment or refusing to move out,” Macintosh said.
PRESTON AUDITORIUM EXPANSION PROJECT
The need to terminate the lease agreement stemmed from a decision by Cambridge city council to move forward with its plan to expand and renovate the Preston Memorial Auditorium.
The project will see the facility’s existing arena renovated and expanded to include a just-under NHL-size ice pad with around 820 seats. A second new arena with a full NHL-size ice pad and seating for 450 will be built beside it.
Construction of the estimated $29.2 million project is expected to be completed in 2025.
The city hopes to break ground on the project in June.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada first to develop medical standards to keep kids from suffering pain in silence
The Health Standards Organization has released a new set of guidelines to help hospital workers manage children's pain -- particularly for those who can't communicate when they're hurt.
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
Governor General wants Indigenous leaders to meet King Charles to 'reset' ties: AFN
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon wants Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles to reset their relationship with the Crown, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said Monday.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.
No legal justification for use of Emergencies Act, civil liberties group tells court
A national civil liberties group told a federal judge Monday the federal government has not clearly spelled out proper legal justification for its use of the Emergencies Act early last year in response to protests in the national capital and at key border points.
Ahead of the holiday, children's Easter bunny necklace recalled due to chemical hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning parents about chemical hazards posed by an Easter bunny necklace made for children.
Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe
Former U.S. president Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was 'not a playground for your misplaced anger.'
First Nations police services say Ottawa's underfunding amounts to discrimination
The association representing all 36 stand-alone First Nations police services in Canada is backing a human rights complaint alleging Ottawa's "deliberate" underfunding of policing in their communities amounts to discrimination.
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
London
-
Bodies discovered during search for missing men
A search for two missing men has ended with the discovery of two bodies near Hepworth, Ont. Family and friends of Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, missing since January, had just begun searching Legion Road west of Hepworth, when the bodies were discovered in a wooded area, near the road, around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
-
More than a dozen letters urge council to rethink choice for London Police Services Board
A push for city council not to appoint Ryan Gauss as a member of the London Police Services Board (LPSB) is gaining traction.
-
'West Elgin Arena only holds 377 people': Kraft Hockeyville pre-season NHL game most likely to be played in St. Thomas, Ont.
The small community West Lorne, Ont. is officially Kraft Hockeyville.
Windsor
-
2023 budget passes in Windsor with 4.48% increase
Windsor city council has passed the 2023 budget — landing on a property tax increase of 4.48 per cent.
-
Gun upgrade planned for Windsor police officers
The Windsor Police Service is planning to upgrade to new, smaller firearms.
-
Rally at Windsor Salt as contract talks resume
Over 100 people took part in a rally Monday afternoon to support striking Windsor Salt members.
Barrie
-
Orillia, Ont. man's murder trial for 2019 death of former girlfriend begins
Nearly four years after Tracy Reid's half-naked, lifeless body was found outside an Orillia, Ont., motel, her former on/off boyfriend is standing trial, accused in her death.
-
New $17M elementary school finally opens to Simcoe County students
Simcoe County's long-awaited newest $17 million school welcomed students and staff Monday morning in Bradford.
-
Barrie and Innisfil look to introduce speed cameras to curb aggressive driving
Driving too quickly through Barrie and Innisfil may soon become even riskier as both municipalities look to introduce automated speed cameras in school and community safety zones.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say impaired driver in northern Ont. admits to smoking crack
The driver of a black SUV stopped by Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake on Sunday admitted to smoking crack, police said Monday.
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
Southern Ont. driver crashes on Highway 11 after fleeing police
A 28-year-old from southern Ontario is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing a police traffic stop on Highway 11 in the northeast before crashing the vehicle.
Ottawa
-
Fire survivor describes frantic moments of escape
A survivor of a fatal fire in south Ottawa is sharing the harrowing details of his family's frantic escape with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
-
The strike at Carleton is now in its 2nd week with no end in sight
A strike by nore than 3,000 contract instructors and teaching assistants at Carleton University is now in its second week. The union and the university bargained over the weekend but could not reach a deal.
-
An Ottawa company's connection to lunar exploration
An Ottawa company has been testing software set up for lunar exploration for the past eight years, using a 4,000 sq. ft. moon yard.
Toronto
-
Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped at Toronto construction site
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped at a construction site in Toronto.
-
TTC fares increase today. Here’s how much they now cost
Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.
-
Woman charged after allegedly sticking head out of sunroof on Toronto-area highway
A man and women in their 20s were charged by provincial police Sunday after the woman was allegedly caught with her head sticking out the sunroof of a vehicle while travelling down a Toronto-area highway.
Montreal
-
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
-
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
-
Petition calls for Quebec provincial police officers to team up with social workers on mental crisis calls
A group representing Quebec provincial police officers says members should be accompanied by social workers when responding to calls involving people who are violent and have a history of mental illness.
Atlantic
-
Progressive Conservatives projected to win majority in P.E.I.
Voters in Prince Edward Island have returned Dennis King's Progressive Conservatives to power.
-
Unmet mental health needs a 'public health emergency': mass shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission is putting pressure on the Nova Scotia government to come up with a plan to improve mental health services in the areas most affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
Progressive Conservatives cruise to early lead in Prince Edward Island election race
The Progressive Conservatives in P.E.I. held a commanding early lead as the votes were tallied Monday after an election race dominated by debate over health-care and housing.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurer to undergo review after costs, staff rise
The Manitoba government is ordering an external review of its automobile insurance Crown corporation, where costs and staffing levels have risen.
-
'This should be banned': Federal NDP wants update to immigration agreement suspended
The federal NDP is calling for the suspension of a controversial update to an immigration agreement with the United States.
-
Southern Manitoba could be hit by spring snow storm
A Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of southern Manitoba from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
Calgary
-
Man taken into custody, multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbings and assault
At least three people were stabbed and a fourth assaulted in an attempted robbery on Monday amid a violent spree in downtown Calgary.
-
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
-
'Immediate' steps being taken to improve public safety on CTrains
The City of Calgary says a compilation of added personnel and design changes have been implemented at all CTrain stations to help boost public safety.
Edmonton
-
Woman found dead in Edmonton home, homicide detectives on the case
Police in Edmonton are investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old woman.
-
Syncrude Canada faces five charges in death of worker at oilsands project in 2021
Oilsands giant Syncrude Canada Ltd. has been charged in the death of a worker north of Fort McMurray, Alta.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Thief still at large after armed robbery at Edmonton pharmacy
Police are looking for a man they're calling "armed and dangerous" after a robbery at an Edmonton pharmacy last week.
Vancouver
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
‘We’re not Arizona, Missouri or Tennessee’: B.C. MLA tables motion in response to rising anti-drag movement
In response to recent anti-drag laws being passed in the U.S., a Vancouver MLA is calling for B.C.’s government to condemn violence and intimidation of artists and performers in the drag community.
-
Tesla driver has vehicle impounded for excessive speeding in Surrey
A Tesla was impounded in Surrey Monday after the novice driver was clocked going more than 50 km/h above the posted speed limit.