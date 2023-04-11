Kinsmen Club hopes Stratford will reconsider parade route decision

The Kinsmen Club is asking Stratford council to reconsider its decision to divert upcoming parades from downtown streets.

Member Bob Malcolmson is set to make the appeal at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Back in May, council decided that parades could no longer travel off three connecting roads – Ontario, Huron and Erie Streets. A special meeting was held on June 6 to address it once again, but council voted 7-2 against a reversal.

The Kinsmen Club said city staff reached out to them after the meeting and proposed alternate routes, but ultimately they decided that the route they proposed – and council voted against – was the best option. They felt that putting parades on residential streets would be unsafe and would limit spectator parking.

The Canada Day parade was then cancelled.

The Kinsmen Club is now asking council to pass a motion allowing the Canada Day, Santa Claus and Remembrance Day parades to resume their pre-pandemic routes on Huron, Ontario and Erie Streets.