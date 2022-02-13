King Street South closed for second straight day in Uptown Waterloo
For the second straight day, King Street South has been closed between Erb Street and William Street in Uptown Waterloo.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about the closure just after 11 a.m.
The same portion of King Street South was blocked off for several hours on Saturday, as well as last weekend, while protests against COVID-19 mandates were held in the area.
Earlier this week, police said they continue to monitor demonstrations locally and will have an enhanced police presence throughout Waterloo Region over the weekend.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds prepared to use emergency powers to end blockades, but police must 'do their job': Blair
The federal government is prepared to invoke the Emergencies Act to see the trucker convoy protests and blockades end, says Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, calling it a 'critical situation,' while also saying that police need to 'do their job.'
Windsor mayor says Ambassador Bridge to reopen 'when it is safe' as police make arrests
The mayor of Windsor, Ont., says the Ambassador Bridge will soon reopen as Windsor Police continue to make arrests at the scene of the blockade on Sunday morning.
Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides. Here's where an invasion could be launched
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border in recent weeks, according to U.S. estimates, raising fears from Western and Ukrainian intelligence officials that an invasion could be imminent.
Ukraine's leader asks for evidence on new invasion warnings
Some airlines have cancelled or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive weekend talks between the Kremlin and the West.
Ontario reports total of 1,540 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 402 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Sunday.
Gushue back in form, Jones falls again in round-robin curling play at the Olympics
Canada's Brad Gushue took an early lead and never looked back in a confident 10-5 win over American John Shuster on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jennifer Jones extended her losing skid to three games on Sunday by dropping an 8-4 decision to Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni.
Russian skater's doping case to be heard Sunday at Olympics
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will find out Monday if she can skate in the Winter Olympics women's competition, which starts a day later.
Convoy protesters break through Surrey RCMP barricade with military-style vehicle as others march to U.S. border on foot
Several commercial trucks and a military-style vehicle broke through an RCMP barricade on the Pacific Highway as they followed protesters marching to the border crossing at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.
London
-
Windsor, Ont. mayor declares end to economic crisis at Ambassador Bridge
Police have made a dozen arrests and towed 10 vehicles as work continues Sunday to clear the area near the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Ontario reports total of 1,540 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 402 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Sunday.
-
Counter protesters meet protesters in downtown London, Ont.
A dramatic scene unfolded in downtown London late Saturday afternoon as a small group of counter protesters attempted to block a convoy heading south on Richmond Street.
Windsor
-
Windsor, Ont. mayor declares end to economic crisis at Ambassador Bridge
Police have made a dozen arrests and towed 10 vehicles as work continues Sunday to clear the area near the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Charges laid after Chatham police officers spit at, kicked and head butted
A Chatham, Ont. man is charged after a police officer was assaulted on Saturday.
-
Ontario reports total of 1,540 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 402 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Sunday.
Barrie
-
Barrie police arrest man allegedly involved in Circle K robberies
Barrie police have arrested a man allegedly involved in two convenience store robberies that occurred hours apart from each other.
-
'It's a great way to generate revenue': central Ontario businesses count down to Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday is hours away, and for many central Ontario businesses, the game is expected to bring a significant refund boost.
-
Fatal workplace accident in Clearview Township
A 28-year-old man has died in a workplace accident in Clearview Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Top 5 stories in northern Ontario this week
In case you missed it, here are the top five stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week.
-
Windsor mayor says Ambassador Bridge to reopen 'when it is safe' as police make arrests
The mayor of Windsor, Ont., says the Ambassador Bridge will soon reopen as Windsor Police continue to make arrests at the scene of the blockade on Sunday morning.
-
New campaign targets painful disease that affects 1 in 10 women
Canadian women are facing huge delays to diagnose and treat endometriosis, an often painful and debilitating disorder that affects an estimated one million women in the country.
Ottawa
-
Mayor says province, feds 'have not stepped up' to end Ottawa occupation
Mayor Jim Watson is accusing the federal and Ontario governments of not stepping up with additional resources as the demonstration against COVID-19 mandates reaches its 17th day.
-
Ottawa police form new command centre with RCMP, OPP to respond to downtown protest
Ottawa police say they are waiting for reinforcements to arrive to implement their 'plan to end this unlawful occupation' that has taken over downtown Ottawa streets for a third weekend.
-
Protesters tear down fencing around the National War Memorial
A group of people removed the fencing surrounding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial Saturday afternoon, as the demonstration against COVID-19 mandates continued in downtown Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 1,540 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 402 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Sunday.
-
Siakam's 35 not enough as Nuggets snap Raptors' eight-game win streak
A season-high 35 points from Pascal Siakam wasn't enough as the Toronto Raptors had their win streak snapped at eight games with a 110-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.
-
Roads in downtown Toronto reopen after another convoy protest
Most of the roads in downtown Toronto have reopened after another protest against COVID-19 restrictions was held in the city Saturday.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins first ever tennis tournament in Rotterdam
Felix Auger-Aliassime has, at long last, won a major tournament beating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in straight sets to win the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament.
-
Quebec reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down by 62
Quebec reported on Sunday that nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in the province, as hospitalizations dropped by 62.
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and what's coming Monday
Those wanting to host a Super Bowl party today at home or at a restaurant and watch the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battle for glory were given the green light by the Quebec government (with a recommendation that it stay 10 people or less), as the province continues to lighten restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Kalin's Call: Coastal Low Bring Swipe of Snow Sunday through Monday
A low pressure system developing off the southeastern US seaboard will track north towards, and then pass east, of the Maritimes over the next 24 to 36 hours.
-
Anti-restriction protest continues in Fredericton Sunday; police continue to monitor
Fredericton Police say they will continue to monitor an ongoing protest in the city on Sunday – the third day for the event.
-
Hundreds attend anti-mandate rally in Halifax
Some 300 people attended another anti-restriction rally in the South end of Halifax Saturday, significantly smaller than another event the previous weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Obby Khan wins Tory nomination for Manitoba by-election
The provincial Conservative Party has selected Obby Kahn for the Fort Whyte by-election.
-
Feds prepared to use emergency powers to end blockades, but police must 'do their job': Blair
The federal government is prepared to invoke the Emergencies Act to see the trucker convoy protests and blockades end, says Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, calling it a 'critical situation,' while also saying that police need to 'do their job.'
-
Hundreds gather for counter-protests at Manitoba Legislative Building
Hundreds of people gathered for duelling protests at the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Grass fire at Nose Hill scorches two hectares of land
Crews were called to a grass fire in Nose Hill Park that stretched across two hectares of land.
-
Flames run win streak to six in a row with victory over Islanders
It took a while to get in the lineup and stay in the lineup, but Flames Adam Ruzicka is starting to flash his potential.
-
Operations at Coutts, Alta., crossing disrupted until further notice
Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency say it is temporarily unable to provide services at the Coutts, Alta., crossing due to the ongoing protest taking place nearby.
Edmonton
-
Industry, provincial lobbying weaken proposed federal coal effluent rules: critics
The federal government has bowed to provincial and industry lobbying in weakening proposed standards for coal mining effluent, critics say.
-
Bayern Munich says Canadian star fullback Alphonso Davies is on road to recovery
Canadian star fullback Alphonso Davies is on the mend, according to Bayern Munich.
-
'You couldn't shovel it out': Some Edmontonians turning to private contractors for windrow clearing
Complaints about the windrows left behind after city crews completed residential blading have given some local contractors a boost in business.
Vancouver
-
UBC residents petitioning to save trees threatened by campus development
Neighbours of a proposed development on the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus are calling for changes to the plan in hopes of preserving dozens of trees in the area.
-
'We're not even trying': Advocates call for policy changes following deadliest year of B.C.'s overdose crisis
Karen Ward says she foresaw the troubling trajectory of B.C.'s overdose crisis well in advance. "I said in May that over 2,000 people would die if they did nothing," Ward said. "And they did nothing."
-
'Advocate for yourself': Immunocompromised woman leaves hospital after learning COVID-19-positive patient not isolated
Colleen Titus had severe pain in her abdomen, so on Jan. 27, she went to the emergency department at Royal Columbian Hospital. Her bed was in the hallway because all rooms were at capacity. While in her bed, Titus says she overheard nurses talking about a COVID-19-positive patient in the room right beside her