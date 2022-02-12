King Street reopens following protests in Uptown Waterloo
King Street South has reopened between Erb Street and William Street following more anti-mandate demonstrations in Uptown Waterloo.
Waterloo regional police confirmed the reopening in a tweet posted just after 4 p.m.
The same stretch of roadway was closed to traffic last Saturday, less than an hour ahead of the scheduled "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in Waterloo Town Square.
In a statement released on Friday, Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin said police "continue to monitor demonstrations locally, and, this weekend will have an enhanced police presence through the Region to ensure the safety and security of all community members."
Last weekend's protest against COVID-19 mandates was met by a group of local advocates supporting the restrictions currently put in place.
The protest remained peaceful, with both sides respecting everyone's right to free speech.
