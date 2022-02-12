King Street reopens following protest in Uptown Waterloo
King Street South has reopened between Erb Street and William Street following more anti-mandate demonstrations in Uptown Waterloo.
Waterloo regional police confirmed the reopening in a tweet posted just after 4 p.m.
The same stretch of roadway was closed to traffic last Saturday, less than an hour ahead of the scheduled "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in Waterloo Town Square.
In a statement released on Friday, Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin said police "continue to monitor demonstrations locally, and, this weekend will have an enhanced police presence through the Region to ensure the safety and security of all community members."
Last weekend's protest against COVID-19 mandates was met by a group of local advocates supporting the restrictions currently put in place.
The protest remained peaceful, with both sides respecting everyone's right to free speech.
Police stand off with Ambassador Bridge protesters; protests continue across Canada
Police in Windsor, Ont., moved in on convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge Saturday as protests continue in major cities across Canada.
Developing | Convoy protesters break through Surrey RCMP barricade with military-style vehicle as others march to U.S. border on foot
Several commercial trucks and a military-style vehicle broke through an RCMP barricade on the Pacific Highway as they followed protesters marching to the border crossing at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa police form new command centre with RCMP, OPP to respond to downtown protest
Ottawa police say they are waiting for reinforcements to arrive to implement their 'plan to end this unlawful occupation' that has taken over downtown Ottawa streets for a third weekend.
Canada relocates diplomatic staff in Ukraine: foreign affairs minister
Canada has relocated its diplomatic staff in Ukraine to the city of Lviv, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Saturday.
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion
President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause 'widespread human suffering' and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but 'equally prepared for other scenarios,' the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.
Protesters tear down fencing around the National War Memorial
A group of people removed the fencing surrounding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial Saturday afternoon, as the demonstration against COVID-19 mandates continued in downtown Ottawa.
Emerson border remains blocked, no arrests made: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says about 50 semi-trucks, farm equipment and passenger vehicles continue to block the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.
Roads in downtown Toronto reopen after another convoy protest
Most of the roads in downtown Toronto have reopened after another protest against COVID-19 restrictions was held in the city Saturday.
Paris police fire tear gas to disperse French convoy protesters
Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada's horn-honking truckers.
Counter protesters meet protesters in downtown London, Ont.
A dramatic scene unfolded in downtown London late Saturday afternoon as a small group of counter protesters attempted to block a convoy heading south on Richmond Street.
Watch as old Lambton, Ont., generating station demolished by implosion
The former Lambton Generating Station in Courtright, Ont. near the St. Clair River is now just rubble on the ground.
Programming change for CTV News Windsor at 6 p.m.
CTV News Windsor at 6 p.m. will begin on completion of PGA coverage.
Windsor police issue message to demonstrators at border protest
Windsor police are notifying demonstrators involved in the border protest on Huron Church Road that those blocking streets, or assisting others in blocking streets may be committing a criminal offence.
Barrie police arrest man allegedly involved in Circle K robberies
Barrie police have arrested a man allegedly involved in two convenience store robberies that occurred hours apart from each other.
'It's a great way to generate revenue': central Ontario businesses counting down to Superbowl
SuperBowl Sunday is hours away, and for many central Ontario businesses, the game is expected to bring a significant refund boost.
Fatal workplace accident in Clearview Township
A 28-year-old man has died in a workplace accident in Clearview Township.
Sault Ste. Marie wants seat on northern transportation task force
Sault Ste. Marie is urging the province to reconsider its representation on its northern transportation task force.
Home prices soar in Greater Sudbury, reach new record in January
Greater Sudbury's red hot housing market showed no signs of slowing down in January, with average selling prices hitting a new record.
Homeless man found guilty of illegal hunting after falsely claiming he was Metis
A homeless man has been fined a total of $10,000 in absentia for illegal moose hunting in October 2019 near Mattawa.
Pedestrian struck and killed by a train in southwest Ottawa
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Via Rail train in Barrhaven.
Ontario reports total of 1,704 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 414 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Saturday.
Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert as frigid weather conditions are anticipated for the weekend.
'If we can save one woman, one baby’: With daughter, grandchild in hospital, anguished Montreal man pleads for pregnant women to get vaccinated
An anguished father who's dividing his time between visiting his daughter on life support at a Montreal hospital and his premature grandchild in the pediatric ICU is imploring pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
'Freedom convoy' protesters and counter-protesters descend on same park in Montreal
The Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough in Montreal was active Saturday as protests and counter-protests took place in relation to the 'freedom convoy' in Ottawa.
Quebec to develop a plan to control and cull the white-tailed deer population
Quebec's provincial parks society (Sepaq) announced that it will develop an intervention plan in the coming months to control the white-tailed deer population in Mont-Saint-Bruno and Îles-de-Boucherville national parks.
Anti-mandate protesters gather in Halifax Saturday
Approximately 300 anti-mandate protesters gathered in downtown Halifax Saturday, calling for their freedom.
Pandemic protests grow and continue throughout Fredericton Saturday
Police say while Friday night involved no criminal offenses, a ticket for improper use of a horn had been issued around 5:30 a.m. Officers continued to have heavy presence in and outside the city to monitor the event Saturday.
N.B. reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
Hundreds gather for counter-protests at Manitoba Legislative Building
Hundreds of people gathered for duelling protests at the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday afternoon.
Obby Khan wins Tory nomination for Manitoba by-election
The provincial Conservative Party has selected Obby Kahn for the Fort Whyte by-election.
U of M researcher says Manitoba needs a ‘long COVID’ strategy in place.
A group of Manitoba researchers are calling for a strategy to address ‘long COVID’, a condition that could impact thousands of Manitobans for years to come.
Operations at Coutts, Alta., crossing disrupted until further notice
Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency say it is temporarily unable to provide services at the Coutts, Alta., crossing due to the ongoing protest taking place nearby.
'He needed help': Calgary pet assistance group provides donation for senior who was assaulted
A 66-year-old Calgary man is thanking a local pet assistance group for their help after he was assaulted late Thursday evening.
School mask debate heads to Jason Kenney's constituency office
Alberta parents upset with the removal of school masking rules made their voices heard in front of the premier's Calgary office Saturday.
COVID-19 protests at Alberta Legislature continue, convoy halted by counter-protesters
Demonstrators moved into the legislature area and downtown Edmonton for the third Saturday in a row to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions.
'You couldn't shovel it out': Some Edmontonians turning to private contractors for windrow clearing
Complaints about the windrows left behind after city crews completed residential blading have given some local contractors a boost in business.
Canadian Paediatric Society questions Alberta's lifting of school mask mandates
The professional body representing Canadian pediatricians is questioning the rationale behind Alberta lifting masking requirements in schools for students.
'Advocate for yourself': Immunocompromised woman leaves hospital after learning COVID-19-positive patient not isolated
Colleen Titus had severe pain in her abdomen, so on Jan. 27, she went to the emergency department at Royal Columbian Hospital. Her bed was in the hallway because all rooms were at capacity. While in her bed, Titus says she overheard nurses talking about a COVID-19-positive patient in the room right beside her
Police ask cyclist to come forward after attempted assault in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police say they're investigating another stranger attack in the city's downtown, but in this case, the victim may not even know they were attacked.