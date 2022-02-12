King Street reopens following protest in Uptown Waterloo

Portion of King Street closed as Uptown Waterloo protests resume Saturday. (CTV Kitchener) Portion of King Street closed as Uptown Waterloo protests resume Saturday. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause 'widespread human suffering' and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but 'equally prepared for other scenarios,' the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver