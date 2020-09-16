KITCHENER -- A kindergarten student at a Catholic school in Cambridge has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, St. Anne Catholic Elementary School said Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported a case in a kindergarten class at the school.

"Public health is in the process of contacting all high risk contacts of the positive case by end of the business day tomorrow, and will provide individual guidance to them," a letter to parents sent on Wednesday read in part.

The school said anyone not contacted by public health officials isn't considered a high-risk contact.

The Ontario government's website shows that the case was confirmed in a student.

Anyone contacted by public health should self-isolate and go for a COVID-19 test. Anyone who develops symptoms should also get a COVID-19 test, the school said.

All others should self-monitor for symptoms.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board said the school won't be closed because of the COVID-19 case.

The WCDSB said there are Clorox disinfecting machines coming to the school on Thursday and staff will be available to clean the school before students arrive.

"Please know that St. Anne as well as staff at our school board head office is working with Region of Waterloo Public Health to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in students, staff and the community," the letter said.

No other information will be provided about the case to protect the person's identity.

The school said it would contact families if an entire cohort needed to self-isolate or a school needed to close.

Parents and caregivers are asked to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily.