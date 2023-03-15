'Kind of anxious': Tree replacement impacting King Street businesses

Phase two of the City of Kitchener's downtown tree and paver replacement project is scheduled to start on Friday.

The project is replacing aging electrical equipment and pavers while also swapping out the trees that couldn’t handle the conditions on King Street.

“The trees have succumbed for a number of reasons and died off over the last couple of years. Growing trees in urban environments is extremely difficult, from de-icing salts, winter conditions, lack of soil volume, any number of reasons. So, a number of trees have died over the years, and we’re in the process now of replacing those,” Jeffery Silcox-Childs, the Director of Parks and Cemeteries for the City of Kitchener, said.

A tree on King St. in Kitchener. Mar. 15, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

The city is now installing several different species of trees proven to handle urban settings better.

“Kentucky Coffee Tree, which actually is a native tree. It’s surprisingly tolerant of urban conditions and de-icing salts. Oaks have a pretty good tolerance. As well as the standards, Linden, Gleditsia’s, things like that,” Silcox-Childs said.

The first part of the project saw construction between Water Street and Ontario Street last fall. Some trees in the area were replaced with a hardier species of tree, while others have been cut and left to be replaced. Phase two is expected to start on Friday and be complete by mid-May. It will focus on the area between College Street and Young Street.

A cut tree on King St. in Kitchener. Mar. 15, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

According to Dawn Tran, the co-owner of Matter of Taste Coffee on King Street, the first phase of work last fall resulted in her coffee shop on King Street being blocked by construction crews one morning, and the road was shut down.

“Our storefront was blocked. The whole street was actually blocked. There were construction trucks everywhere. Trees were being pulled off out of the ground,” Tran said.

Tran quickly contacted the city after no customers were coming to the store but said she had to wait a day before anyone answered.

"It's even worse when we're kind of left in the dark. Obviously, the streets were closed, so there was no traffic," Tran said.

The city said it informed each nearby business that King Street will be open during phase two of the construction, but a lane may be closed for a short time for any deliveries.

“The construction schedule is such that the pedestrian access is maintained throughout. All of the main pedestrian crossings at the intersections, those will always be maintained and open,” Silcox-Childs said.

Tran still worries things may change.

"Kind of anxious to see how this year’s construction is going to go," Tran said.

Silcox-Childs said parking may be impacted during construction, but the city plans to have access to businesses and residences maintained at all times.