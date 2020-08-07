WATERLOO -- Kidspark, an annual event held for families in Kitchener, has taken many of its activities online.

The free games and performances usually seen in Victoria Park once a year will now be on the City of Kitchener’s Facebook page.

“We’re excited to allow families to come together to enjoy Kidspark safely and from the comfort of their homes,” said Jeff Young, manager of special events for the city, in a Friday news release. “We look forward to providing fun and engaging videos daily, featuring artists and musicians, storytelling and magic, and so much more.”

The new videos and content are expected to be posted twice daily to the Facebook page beginning on Sunday.

Some of the events include performances by kids’musician Erick Traplin, mobile art school Artshine, four-time Guinness World record holder Scott Hammell, as well as story time with the Kitchener Public Library.

Local, award-winning author Heather Smith will be joined by musical guests for one of the story time activities.

A full list of programming and scheduling can be found online.