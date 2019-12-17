KITCHENER -- A Waterloo Region child development centre is celebrating after an autism program announcement from the provincial government on Tuesday.

KidsAbility says it is no longer planning layoffs in its autism program because the province is planning to provide full funding for the program through the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The layoffs were announced back in July.

"We are elated that KidsAbility will be able to retain our qualified, highly skilled professionals as we continue to provide autism services to children in our community," a statement from CEO Linda Kenny reads in part.

The province also announced that it would be adopting the Ontario Autism Panel's key recommendations for a needs-based program.

Families will have access to core services like:

Applied Behaviour Analysis;

Speech language Pathology;

Occupational therapy;

Mental health services;

Family services;

Early intervention and school readiness services; and

Urgent and complex needs services.

"We heard loud and clear from the autism community that we needed to partner and redesign a program together - one that supports the needs of individual children and youth and puts them at the centre of care," says Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, in a statement.

"The changes we are making address the concerns we’ve heard from families, experts and the autism advisory panel."

Smith announced that kids who are still waiting for service will qualify for bridge funding until they get access to the new Ontario Autism Program.

The funding will be based on application and will come in the form of grants valued at $20,000 for kids under six and $5,000 for kids six and older—the maximum annually that they were supposed to get under an earlier version of the province's plan.

But not everybody is happy about the announcements.

"We're desperate for help from this government and they're giving us nothing," Faith Munoz told the Canadian Press later.

"This is garbage. This is a very sour Christmas for our families."

Some parents were upset that the program would be phased in over two years instead of being implemented by April, as previously promised.

With files from Allison Jones, the Canadian Press.