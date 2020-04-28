KITCHENER -- A Kitchener centre that cares for children with special needs is using technology to help them adjust to isolation and changing routines.

KidsAbility has introduced virtual playdates for kids living with autism who would normally see each other every day at their location.

“All of a sudden, for reasons that are probably not explainable to a six-year-old child, they’re not seeing their friends on a regular basis,” said Linda Kenny, CEO of KidsAbility Centre.

Thanks to the initiative, six-year-old James Cronin and seven-year-old Brooklyn Cummingsare able to connect again.

“I’ll miss you,” Brooklyn said during the play date. “I’ll come back to you when this illness goes away.”

The virtual meet up is just one of many facilitated by the centre’s therapists.

“We’re upkeeping the skills we’ve taught them thus far,” said Tammy Junop, an instructor therapist at KidsAbility. “It’s giving them a chance to connect with each other.”

In the virtual play date, therapists are able to join in to conduct exercises.