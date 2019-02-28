

The Canadian Press





The Ontario government says children under 12 will soon be allowed to ride on GO Transit for free.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek says the new policy will begin March 9.

Currently, children under five can ride for free on GO Transit while children between the ages of six and 12 receive a discounted fare.

Metrolinx, the agency that operates the system, says the new free fare will apply to all GO Transit buses and trains.

GO Transit provides regional public transit for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Children under 12 can already ride for free on Toronto's transit system.