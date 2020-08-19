KITCHENER -- A group of children got quite the surprise earlier this week when a group of firefighters showed up.

They weren't there for a fire, though: crew members with the Kitchener Fire Department's Station 3 stopped a Kitchener neighbourhood to pay them a visit.

The group had made cards for firefighters to thank them for keeping them safe during the pandemic, and fire officials returned the gesture.

Four-year-old Emmett Bright even had his uniform on for the visit. When the firefighters saw his gear on, they too got out and put on their uniforms.

He was smiling ear-to-ear when he saw his heroes for the first time in real life.