Kids get an early start on Halloween trick-or-treating

Dinosaurs, princesses and pirates did some early trick-or-treating Saturday in Uptown Waterloo.

It was all part of the annual Treats in the Streets event organized by the Uptown Waterloo BIA.

Stores handed out candy to the little ones who dressed up for the occasion.

"It takes me back to when I was a child going house-to-house, but we used to go to the house wiht the big chocolate bars, so I kind of wanted to bring that back," said Faraz Abdul, the owner of Salon Ninety5. "It's just awesome seeing everyone back here smiling."

There was also live entertainment, costumed characters, face painting, colouring and, of course, lots of sweet treats.

"It's unique because you see the whole uptown coming together here and getting out, meeting the kids and opening their stores to them," said participants Kris and Brooks Szela.

Trick-or-treaters were also encouraged to stop by to take a selfie at the ‘Heart of Uptown’ at the corner of William and King.

Check out our photo gallery to see some of the creative costumes at this year’s event.