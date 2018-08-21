

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Region has a thriving culinary scene, and four of its restaurant got nods from OpenTable for being kid-friendly.

The list, as voted by over 550,000 OpenTable reviews, was released on Aug. 21.

In total, 50 restaurants across Canada were announced as being notably kid-friendly.

Dels Enotica Pizzeria and Borealis Grille & Bar in Kitchener both made the list.

Cambridge Mill in Cambridge also received recognition, as did Golf’s Steakhouse & Seafood in Waterloo.

Just outside the region, Miijidaa Café + Bistro in Guelph was also rated within the top 50.

“Eating out with children exposes them to foods they may not otherwise get at home and helps families connect and socialize, but parents often don’t know where to go,” said Danielle Binns, a nutritionist, in a press release.