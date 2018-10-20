

CTV Kitchener





After more than four decades in politics and 33 years as regional chair, Ken Seiling is getting ready to retire.

When the municipal election is wrapped up on Wednesday, he will know whose hands he is leaving the region in.

He recently reflected on his time in politics and shared some advice for the next regional chair.

“Being regional chair is an interesting piece. It requires some experience because in that role you’re working with 15 councilors. You’re working with 7 municipalities. You’re working with the provincial government. You’re working with the federal government.”

Seiling also spoke to some of his accomplishments and says he’s proud of the child care system that has been built, preserving the rural and more sensitive lands in the region, and building the LRT system, among others.

A tribute to Ken Seiling will be held at Bingemans on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Money raised through ticket sales and sponsorships will be donated to Hospice of Waterloo Region.