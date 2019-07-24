

CTV Kitchener





Summer is a great time to enjoy water activities, but only if everyone stays safe.

Ontario has seen 52 people die from drowning already this year, with 24 of them happening since July 1.

The City of Waterloo's manager of aquatics, Gus Siountres, spoke to CTV about how important a parent's role is when it comes to the supervision of young children in the water.

"They're essentially like their child's own lifeguard," Siountres says.

He also added that children should be kept within an arm's lengthwhile swimming to prevent accidents.

Here are some more tips to prevent problems at the pool or the lake:

Wear a life jacket, especially while boating

Don’t take extra risks

Avoid swimming after drinking alcohol

Swim with someone else

Flip on your back, a more relaxed swimming stroke, and swim to an edge or shore that way

Be aware of how deep the water is

Enroll yourself or your family in swimming lessons

To find out where you can still enroll your kids in swimming lessons, visit your city’s website.

Waterloo

Kitchener

Cambridge