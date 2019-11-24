

Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A Woodstock couple threw a vegan spin on Christmas markets by hosting the region's first.

The event, which was held at Descendants Beer and Beverage Company in Kitchener, brought out more than 150 people.

The organizers told CTV that they couldn't believe the response they had.

"We're just trying to give people some great vegan options for Christmas," explains organizer Darren Power.

He and his wife Kat say that it was the growing demand for this kind of market in the region that prompted them to host one.

"Not even veganism specifically but vegetarianism is really gaining traction, people are trying new things with their diets," he says.

"I would be surprised if we didn't come back for another event next year."

While it took a lot of work organizing and preparing it, the Powers say they hope a vegan Christmas market could become a new tradition.

The market also raised money for the FrogHollow Farm Sanctuary.

Through voluntary ticket sales, they raised over $800, which will help feed the animals there through the winter.