A Waterloo mother says a stranger tried to snatch her son.

Now she hopes other parents will learn from the terrifying incident.

Last July the woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, took her 3-year-old son to the Victoria Park splash pad in Kitchener.

That’s where the attempted abduction allegedly took place.

She says a man picked up her son and walked away with the boy.

However he only got a few metres away before the woman caught up with the man.

“His grip around my son… tightened up even more when I tried to get my son from him,” says the woman. “I had to physically attack him and rip my son out of his arms.”

At the time of the incident police issued a warning to parents.

They advised keeping little ones close in public spaces.

The woman says the man was able to grab her son, even though he was close by.

She’s hoping that by sharing her story other parents will take extra precautions.

“I’m hoping it will create awareness.”

Abdulrazak Nassary, 51, has been charged with attempted abduction according to court documents.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Nassary’s next court appearance is January 23, 2019.