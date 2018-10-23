

CTV Kitchener





Karen Redman has been voted the first new regional chair in over 30 years.

The former CEO of Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region has served across multiple levels of government, including regional council in 2014.

Her platform promised investment in accessible transportation, community-focused health and security.

“As CEO at Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region, I know the challenges of housing in our community,” Redman said on her website.

She was elected with 62.40 per cent of the vote, beating out Jay Aissa, Jan d’Ailly and Rob Deutschmann.

Redman succeeds Ken Seiling, the incumbent chair for over 30 years.

He announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election.

The regional chair oversees regional council, representing the cities and townships in Waterloo Region as well as regional services like water treatment and emergency services.