Kaitlyn Weaver, Andrew Poje take home gold
Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform in the ice dance figure skating short program at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Monday, February 19, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Paul Chiasson)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 12:45PM EDT
Waterloo figure skaters Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje took home a gold medal on Saturday.
The pair competed in the Autumn Classic International competition.
They performed an emotional free dance to a piece from the Quebec rock opera Starmania.
The performance was also a tribute to figure skater Denis Ten of Kazakhstan, who skated to the same music last season.
Ten was killed in July at age 25.