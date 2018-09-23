

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo figure skaters Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje took home a gold medal on Saturday.

The pair competed in the Autumn Classic International competition.

They performed an emotional free dance to a piece from the Quebec rock opera Starmania.

The performance was also a tribute to figure skater Denis Ten of Kazakhstan, who skated to the same music last season.

Ten was killed in July at age 25.