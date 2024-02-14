Kaitlyn Braun sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
Kaitlyn Braun has been sentenced to two years of house arrest and three years probation for defrauding and deceiving doulas.
The Brantford, Ont. woman received the sentence on Wednesday. It includes wearing a GPS ankle bracelet, not contacting victims, mandatory counselling, and a two-year internet and social media ban.
Braun faked being pregnant to obtain care under false pretenses. She had plead guilty to 21 charges including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.
On Jan. 17, the court heard victim impact statements describing the lasting trauma and profound emotional toll following experienceswith Braun.
Starting in June 2022, Braun began requesting the services of doulas – professionals who provide support during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. The court heard she lied to them about being pregnant, often saying she was carrying a stillborn child.
Braun also read her own statement to the court saying, in part, there’s “a strong sense of shame when I think of the pain that I caused.”
“I can’t still be that person, nor do I want to be,” she added. “I’m deeply and truly sorry. I hope that you’re all able to heal.”
Braun was originally expected to be sentenced on Jan. 17, but the decision was delayed by the judge.
With reporting from CTV's Stefanie Davis and Jennifer Baker.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fact check: Debunking five false Trump claims about NATO
For a third straight presidential election campaign, former U.S. President Donald Trump is being serially inaccurate about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance, according to a fact check by Daniel Dale.
CREA reports January home sales jump 22% from year ago in largest gain since 2021
The Canadian Real Estate Association says January home sales jumped 22 per cent compared with a year ago, the largest year-over-year gain since May 2021.
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
Evolving 'Freedom' movement fighting perceptions of 'government overreach': CSIS
The loosely knit collective that vocally opposed COVID-19 health measures has morphed into a movement waging a broader fight against 'perceived government overreach,' says a newly released assessment from Canada's spy agency.
The first dinosaur was named 200 years ago. We know so much more now
On Feb. 20, 1824, an English naturalist and theologian recognized that recently discovered fossils belonged to a huge bygone reptile, and gave it a formal scientific name: Megalosaurus, meaning 'great lizard.'
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Can Trudeau turn things around, or will he pack it in before the next election?
With sagging polling numbers plaguing his federal Liberals, Justin Trudeau is seeming less and less engaged as he struggles through his ninth year in power, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca. But can this proud leader turn things around for himself as the ramp-up to the next election begins in earnest?
Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, schools closed for most of Nova Scotia
Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Whistler, B.C., for Invictus Games training camp
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, plan to spend Valentine's Day in Whistler, B.C., this year to attend a training camp one year ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.
London
-
'I’m out $2,000': Residents still awaiting compensation for vehicle damage due to tainted gas
Nearly three months after two of his vehicles were damaged by tainted gasoline, John Bartolotto is still awaiting compensation.
-
Council approves McDonald’s drive-thru in Thames River floodplain — but not everyone’s lovin’ it
A proposed commercial development in northeast London drew dire warnings from its opponents on Tuesday.
-
Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
'I was really scared': Windsor, Ont. woman recounts harrowing home invasion
A young Windsor woman is sharing the details of a break in at her home, including the moments she said she thought might be her last.
-
13 men charged after allegedly meeting minors at a Niagara Falls hotel for sexual services
Police have charged 13 men who allegedly engaged with young persons online and met them at a hotel in Niagara Falls for sexual services.
-
Wintry mix on the way for the Rose City
Just because it’s Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean Windsorites have to love the upcoming forecast, as a brief burst of winter weather is expected in the region on Thursday.
Barrie
-
AGCO issues liquor sales licence suspension to Huntsville restaurant for 'several violations'
A restaurant in Muskoka has been issued a 60-day liquor sales licence suspension after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Registrar said there was "reason to believe that several violations" occurred at the establishment under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.
-
Here's an idea for your high school student to fill their community involvement hours
High school students looking to fill their community involvement hours can volunteer to help with Family Day activities in the City of Barrie.
-
Heavy snow in the forecast for Simcoe Muskoka
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow on Thursday for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury city councillor found dead at camp near city
The owner of a seasonal camp discovered the remains of Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Demoted Sudbury police officer charged with assaulting hockey player, 12
A Sudbury police officer who was banned from the Espanola arena during the pandemic and subsequently demoted is facing new charges involving assault of 12-year-old hockey player.
-
Commercial driver charged after video captures dangerous pass on Highway 11
As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.
Ottawa
-
O-Train out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations following stopped train
The O-Train is out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Wednesday morning following an issue with the LRT system, causing delays for transit riders across the city.
-
Eastern Ontario resident charged after $80K misappropriated at local organization, OPP says
A 51-year-old Eastern Ontario resident is facing charges following a lengthy fraud investigation involving over $80,000 at a local organization, Ontario Provincial Police says.
-
Striking military base workers took protest to Parliament with no arrests
Unionized military base workers' protest at north side of Bank Street and Wellington Street at the Parliament parking entrance on Wednesday ended with no arrests.
Toronto
-
Hospital leaders sign letter denouncing Mount Sinai demonstrations in Toronto
More than a dozen hospital leaders have signed a letter denouncing demonstrations and trespassing on hospital property at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital Monday night.
-
Snow returns to Toronto this week
It appears Toronto’s streak of dry, above-seasonal weather will soon come to an end.
-
'It's not enough': Ride-share drivers hold protest for fairer wages across Canada
Some ride-share drivers in Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver are logging off for the day in protest of what they call unfair labour and business practices by Uber, Lyft, and Doordash.
Montreal
-
Accused in Quebec cold case admits he killed teenager in 2000: Crown
A Crown prosecutor says the Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of 19-year-old junior college student Guylaine Potvin nearly 24 years ago has admitted to causing her death.
-
Quebec man arrested in connection with child pornography
The Surete du Quebec has arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with allegations of sexual assault and child pornography.
-
Montreal mom turns 'me time' into special ceramic creations
Montreal mother Dorita Ker turned her love of ceramics into a pottery workshop operating out of her basement.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, schools closed for most of Nova Scotia
Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
-
Pedestrian dead after bus collision in Saint John, N.B.
A pedestrian is dead after an “incident” with a transit bus in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused in killings of five family members had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
Pipe leak causes spill of over 135M litres of sewage into Red River
A major pipe leak is the cause of a sewage spill into the Red River at the Fort Garry Bridge.
Calgary
-
Construction headaches continue for Marda Loop business owners
Business owners in the southwest Calgary community of Marda Loop are pleading with the city for financial relief following months of construction delays that are leading to drastic revenue losses.
-
Fort Macleod town councillor charged in Coutts border protest steps down
A Fort Macleod town councillor who is set to go on trial for his role in the Coutts, Alta., border protest has resigned.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mid-week overnight wind chill values between -20 and -30
An upper ridge of high pressure along the west coast is diverting colder air into Alberta at the surface. A lack of cloud cover will continue to amplify this effect over the next couple of nights as outgoing radiation escapes freely.
Edmonton
-
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
-
'We were blindsided': Edmonton seeking $82M in damages from U.S. company over electric buses
The city is seeking more than $82 million in damages from vehicle manufacturer Proterra in regards to a contract for electric buses.
-
Federal Court allows judicial review of Rocky Mountain coal mine denied by panel
A Federal Court ruling Tuesday has thrown out a decision from federal Environmental Minister Steven Guilbeault denying a permit for an open-pit coal mine in the Alberta Rockies.
Vancouver
-
Richmond moving forward with exploring supervised consumption site in the city
After two days of a sometimes fiery debate, Richmond city council voted to take the next steps towards potentially having a supervised consumption site in the city.
-
Ride hailing drivers plan protest at Vancouver International Airport calling for fair pay
Vancouver-area ride hailing drivers are planning a protest outside Vancouver International Airport as they demand a new compensation deal.
-
Online vs. offline dating: New B.C. research shows how you meet impacts who you meet
A new study out of B.C. is shedding light on how online dating is impacting not only how people meet – but who they end up with.