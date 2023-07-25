K9 officer in Guelph passes away

Charger, a 12-year-old German shepherd, has passed away – after ten years of serving the community on the Guelph Police Service.

The highly decorated K9 officer retired in September 2020.

Charger and his partner, Sergeant Andrew Crowe, handled more than one thousand canine calls for service during their time together, according to a news release from police.

Police said he was certified in tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches, agility, obedience, as well as apprehension. He was also certified in detection of several different narcotics, firearms, and Canadian and American currency.

Charger the police dog, in an undated photo. (Submitted/Guelph police)Police said he located dozens of suspects and missing persons during his career. Charger and Sergeant Crowe also regularly participated in canine competitions across North America, winning many and generally finishing in the Top 10.

“We would like to thank PSD Charger for his dedicated and loyal service to the community,” Guelph police said in the news release.

Police said Charger will be remembered by the many lives he enriched.