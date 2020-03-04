KITCHENER -- Uptown Waterloo will once again be filled with the sound of music, as the newly refurbished K-W Oktoberfest Carillon was unveiled on Tuesday.

Originally installed in 1984, the bells fell silent fifteen years ago.

Two years ago, festival organizers decided to bring it back to life.

Oktoberfest organizers say the carillon will make Uptown Waterloo a more musical place.

"Every half hour the bells will go off, and every hour you'll hear a song will played after the bells go off," said Tim Beckett, president of K-W Oktoberfest.

The bell instrument comes equipped with a new computer that can play over one thousand songs and will play Christmas carols during the holidays.