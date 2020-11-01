KITCHENER -- As Halloween comes to an end, Movember season kicks off.

The K-W Movember team has joined others across Canada by launching into their fundraising efforts for the month of November.

The 14th annual campaign is looking to once again raise awareness for men’s health with moustaches.

“We know that men’s health is in crisis, to put it bluntly,” said Sam Wilson, development coordinator for Movember. “We want men to be open about their physical and mental health.

“While the month is about raising those funds, it’s also about starting those really important conversations.”

People are encouraged over the course of the month to help raise funds and awareness for men’s health issues like prostate and testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

According to Movember Canada, four out of 10 Canadian men say no one has asked them about how they’re doing during the pandemic, and 25 per cent of Canadian men say family and friends have not checked in on them.

“We’re seeing that during the pandemic for sure, that mental health is suffering, especially in older men,” said Wilson. “57 per cent of Canadian men age 45 and over are reporting that they feel even less connected to their friends and family right now, so social connectivity is huge.”

Many Movember events are going online in an effort to stay safe and remain connected.

“We run an event called Movember Kids K-W that we’ve been partnering with the Kitchener Market for the past decade,” said Lisa McDonald, co-chair of Movember K-W. “This year it will look a little different. We’ll be doing a virtual online baking class where we’ll be baking moustache cookies.”

Those who are unable to grow a moustache can get involved with ‘Move for Movember” by running or walking 60 km over the month. People can also ‘Mo Their Own Way’ by kicking a bad habit or picking up a new health hobby.