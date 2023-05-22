K-W Kennel Club Dog Show takes over The Aud

It was a battle for canine supremacy at The Aud over the Victoria Day long weekend.

The 150th K-W Kennel Club Dog Show took over the Kitchener complex and showcased some of the best dogs from across Canada and the United States.

Over 100 different breeds were on display, including hound dogs, toy dogs, terriers, and working dogs.

"It's a great way to learn about different breeds," said pug breeder Mary Vanderburgh. "You're going to see everything from Chihuahuas to Great Danes and you're going to see really good examples of each breed."

Christine Jones and Luca, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, are from Arva, Ontario. They just returned from the iconic Westminster Dog Show in New York where Luca won best in breed.

"What makes a great show dog is personality," said Jones. "They want to work with you. They're part of a team. Their temperament's appropriate."

The three-day even saw each dog undergoing line judging and various performances in hopes of earning points to be named Canada's best dog by year's end.

"They do have to be in top condition and perform the function that they were bread to do," said judge Richard Paquette. "Judging the workability of those dogs and obviously their intelligence."