

CTV Kitchener





The K-W Humane Society says all cats available for adoption have now found new homes.

Last week the shelter said it was having a hard time keeping up with the number of new arrivals.

“Since June 24th we’ve had about 130 cats come in and 60 were adopted,” said animal care manager Amanda Hawkins.

More than 25 cats arrived in just the last week.

To encourage adoption of older cats the shelter lowered its adoption fee from $210 to $100. But when that didn’t work, the fee was reduced to $50.

Part of the problem is that kittens are much more in demand than older cats.

“We always like to choose the animals that other people overlook,” said Susan Chhatwal, who picked up a new cat Friday. “We’re happy to help another animal and have another friend in our family.”

All the adopted cats were spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.