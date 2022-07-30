K-W blood donor clinics gear up for possible long weekend supply shortage

The Canadian Blood Services is asking first time donors to step up as they prepare for a potential rise in trauma situations over the long weekend.

The K-W chapter of the organization has opened up a special donation event that runs Saturday and the Civic Holiday Monday.

They hope to see at least 65 donors come throughout the weekend, but already saw many repeat donors stop by on Saturday.

"I've been doing this [every eight weeks] since 2002," said donor Steven Thai. "The constant need for blood is just ever constant.

"If you can donate blood, do it. There should be nothing to stop you."

For others visiting the clinic at the Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo, like Andres, Gabriel, and Angel Quintana, giving back is a family tradition.

"First my parents did it when we were small," said Gabriel. "We would do it every so often whenever they could. Then I grew up, my brother grew up, and we also wanted to do it."

Local hospitals are currently preparing for what could be a weekend filled with unexpected emergency department visits.

"People are excited because they can finally go away and do things," said Gina Leyva, community development manager for Canadian Blood Services. "We are really worried about what this long weekend will bring us.

"We did have some really extraordinary dedicated donors who carried us through the pandemic, but at this point it's just not enough to keep things going."

The organization hopes to recruit 100,000 new donors in 2022 to make up for a dip during the pandemic.

"Things have calmed down dramatically," said Thai. "We should not be scared to go out and do stuff again."

While the clinic says they're always looking for the universal donor O-negative blood type, any type is needed and will be used.

"We are really urging anyone 17 or older who is able to donate to please consider booking an appointment to donate for the first time," said Leyva.

The Bridgeport Road East location is open and accepting appointments on the Civic Holiday Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.