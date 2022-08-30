Justin Trudeau coming to Kitchener to talk housing

The Prime Minister of Canada is stopping by Kitchener Tuesday to talk about housing affordability and to make an announcement.

Justin Trudeau will take part in a roundtable discussion on housing affordability at 10:30 a.m.

At noon, Trudeau will make a housing announcement.

Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen will be in attendance for both the discussion and announcement.

Trudeau last visited Kitchener in April.

The Prime Minister will meet with Premier Doug Ford later in the afternoon in Toronto.