KITCHENER -- Pop superstar Justin Bieber is the latest celebrity to get on board the ALL IN Challenge, offering up an in-person serenade to one lucky winner.

In a video posted to Instagram, the Stratford, Ont.-native says he will fly to the winner's home and sing 'One Less Lonely Girl' to them.

"I think it could be pretty special," Bieber says in the video.

The challenge is aiming to be the world's biggest digital fundraiser, with a goal of raising tens of millions toward food security in the U.S.

"Prize delivery time will be mutually agreed upon and determined at a later date when it is safe to do so," the ALL IN Challenge website says.

The star-studded fundraiser offers people the chance to enter to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences with celebrities, from being in Kevin Hart's next movie to co-hosting an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In the video, Bieber nominates Chris Brown, Kanye West and Chris Pratt to also partake in the challenge.

Also up for grabs are a number of luxury prizes, like playing a round of H.O.R.S.E. with Magic Johnson or Meek Mill's 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom. The bid on the luxury car at the time of this writing: US$310,000.