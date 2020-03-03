KITCHENER -- Justin Bieber has always been a huge hockey fan and he’s now throwing his support behind the Owen Sound Attack.

“The best team in the world, no wait universe, actually no wait galaxy.”

That’s the caption underneath a photo posted to Bieber’s Instagram account on Monday.

The Stratford-born singer is seen posing with the team’s assistant coach while wearing an Attack jersey.

The OHL team is now hoping to cash in on Bieber’s 129 million followers.

They reposted the photo with a link to the “Attack Shack,” the team’s online store.

The jersey Bieber is wearing in the photo currently retails for $119.00.