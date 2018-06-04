

CTV Kitchener





Justin Bieber has been making appearances over the last few weeks in Waterloo Region and this time he was spotted by fans in Kitchener.

The Stratford-native was gaming at the Laser Quest on Victoria Street on Saturday afternoon.

Fans say he was quietly shooting hoops and blending in with the crowd but when fans noticed him he posed for photographs.

Just last week the pop star was at the St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market and Conestoga Mall.

Last month, Bieber stopped by the Stratford Perth Museum to check out an exhibit about his life.