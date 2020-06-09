KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported just two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as testing numbers remained strong.

There are now 1,176 cases of the virus in the region, including 954 resolved ones and 115 deaths.

That leaves 107 active cases in the region, down two from the day before.

Testing numbers also appeared to stay relatively strong, with the region reporting that 655 more tests have been done since Monday. To date, testing partners have done 21,776 tests in Waterloo Region.

There are now just two active outbreaks remaining at local long-term care and retirement homes.

The outbreak at Chartwell Queen's Square retirement home has been declared over, as have 36 others to date.

There is still one case in a staff member at Beechwood Manor RH, and the outbreak at Forest Heights Revera, where 177 residents and 69 staff members have contracted the disease, is ongoing.

Fifty-one people there have died.

All outbreaks at congregate settings, which are defined on the region's website as "group homes and community supported living settings, and disability-specific congregate settings," have also been declared over.

There are still active outbreaks at one food processing workplace and one manufacturing/industrial workplace.

Across the province, Ontario reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months.

Officials confirmed just 230 cases on Tuesday, along with 14 more deaths.

There are now a total of 31,090 confirmed cases of the virus, including 24,829 resolved ones and 2,464 deaths.