KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man has a bit of a unique technique for taking his dogs out for a stroll.

Pavel Shuldiner likes to walk his dogs Sonsa and Noch through Waterloo region.

The only problem is that Sonsa gets tired. So, Shuldiner bought a backpack to carry her.

People passing by sometimes ask if she has trouble walking.

"No," Shuldiner said. "She's just pooched."