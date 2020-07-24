Advertisement
'Just pooched': Dog hitches backpack ride while walking in Kitchener
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 5:07PM EDT
KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man has a bit of a unique technique for taking his dogs out for a stroll.
Pavel Shuldiner likes to walk his dogs Sonsa and Noch through Waterloo region.
The only problem is that Sonsa gets tired. So, Shuldiner bought a backpack to carry her.
People passing by sometimes ask if she has trouble walking.
"No," Shuldiner said. "She's just pooched."
