Jury selection to begin today for trial of man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend

Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilje was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, the trial of the man accused of killing her is about to begin.

Vasilje’s ex-boyfriend, Ager Hasan, is charged with second-degree murder in the 22-year-old’s death.

After numerous delays, jury selection for the trial is set to get underway at the Waterloo Region Courthouse today.

Vasilje was found killed in the early morning hours of April 28, 2017 at her apartment on Country Hill Drive.

Not long after, Waterloo regional police named her former boyfriend, Ager Hasan, as a suspect. Police said Hasan, who was 24 years old at the time, had fled south of the border.

He ended up being found more than two months later in San Antonio, Texas, where he was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by the United States Secret Service. At the time, police said it was part of a counterfeit currency investigation and Hasan had bought counterfeit money over the dark web.

Several months later, in January 2018, Hasan was brought back to Canada.

On Monday, Hasan sat in court next to his lawyer wearing a grey suit, white shirt and glasses. His dark hair is cut short and he has a beard.

CTV’s Kirsta Simpson will be in court following the proceedings and we’ll bring you more on CTV News at Five and Six, as well as online, later today.