Jury in Ager Hasan trial shown bloody crime scene photos

Warning: Some viewers may find the details in this story disturbing.

A Waterloo regional police officer who photographed blood stains in Melinda Vasilije’s apartment took to the stand Monday as the trial of Ager Hasan continues into its third week.

Hasan had pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder but guilty to manslaughter in the death of Vasilije – his former girlfriend.

In April 2017, Vasilije was found dead in her Country Hills Drive apartment.

On Monday, the jury was shown pictures of the building taken in the days after Vasilije’s body was found with dozens of stab wounds.

Photos showed blood stains were found on a door handle and tiles in the building’s entrance.

In Vasilije’s apartment, blood was found on the kitchen floor, dining area, living room and the inside of the door.

The jury also saw photos of blood on a knife in the dish rack next to the sink.

The defence is now cross-examining the witness about the photos.