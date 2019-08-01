

CTV Kitchener





The jury has found Raja Dosanjh guilty of the first-degree murder of Aly Sunderani.

The verdict came down on Thursday afternoon, after the Crown had asked the jury to reject all of the testimony from Raja Dosanjh's brother-in-law.

There were 12 jurors who determined his guilt in Sunderani's 2016 shooting death.

Dosanjh's brother-in-law is Dalvir Passi.

Passi had previously testified that two white men took a rental vehicle for a period of time on the day of the shooting, and that he was hanging out with Dosanjh in his basement that day.

During cross-examination, the Crown suggested Dalvir was lying, prompting its call to reject the testimony.

The jury asked the court to clarify a question Thursday morning.

"If we believe that Mandy Passi didn't tell her husband about a white guy, can we infer that Dalvir heard it from someone else?" the jury asked.

After reading out the question, the judge advised the jury that it's up to them to assess the credibility and reliability of the witnesses.

The jury came to its decision after two days of deliberations.

If they had not reached a decision on Thursday, they would have continued on Friday morning.