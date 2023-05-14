Juggling Festival returns to the University of Waterloo following pandemic pause

Jugglers from across the world joined forces at the University of Waterloo this weekend for its annual Juggling Festival.

Following a two year pandemic hiatus, the festival returned to the Student Life Centre for its 29th year.

“I was kinda called in as a consultant to help put together this event,” said Mike Moore, a long time juggler. “I was once the president of the International Jugglers Association, so I’ve got feelers out a lot and that really helps putting on such an event like this.”

The festival was open to people of all juggling abilities.

“It’s super beginner friendly so if you’ve never juggled or you have just kind of tried juggling…. You are totally welcome here,” said Moore, who has attended the festival for 13 years.

Jugglers travelled from Norway, Israel, United States and across Canada to take part in the three-day festival.

“Friday is kind of low key. People get in and kinda stretch their legs after long travel a lot of the time,” said Moore. “They’re seeing friends that they haven’t seen for two or three years and that’s really nice to do in a relaxed atmosphere.”

Saturday featured workshops, skills competitions and a showcase in the evening.

“Festivals are a great time to try things outside of your comfort zone because who owns a juggling slinky? Not a lot of people but the people who do normally have extras so you can try theirs out,” said Moore. “It’s nice to find times when you can set aside a little allotment to really practice some weird niche things that you’ve never tried before.”