A man who was shot by a Waterloo Regional Police officer during a chase in 2018 will learn his fate next week.

Joshua Hannaford, 31, is on trial for running from police, and for possession stolen guns and a stolen van stolen van.

Police had tracked the van to the Homer Watson Boulevard area near Highway 401, where Hannaford was shot and wounded in the leg.

Closing arguments in the case wrapped up on Friday.

Hannaford acknowledged in court on Tuesday that he had three chances to surrender to police on the say he was shot: once at the road block, once when the stolen van got stuck in the mud, and once when he fled on foot.

The crown suggests Hannaford was highly motivated to run because he knew guns and ammunition were in the van.

His lawyer maintains that Hannaford didn’t know about the guns in the van.

She’s applied for the charges to be stayed, based on what she argues was an excessive use of police force.

The Crown argues Hannaford stole the guns, and says the officer acted reasonably, and had no other options to subdue a suspect who was considered a threat at the time.

The judge will hand down his decision next week.