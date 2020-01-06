KITCHENER -- Closing arguments have been delivered at a preliminary hearing to determine if a Kitchener man will go to trial for killing his wife.

Judge Pamela Borghesan will have to decide if there’s enough evidence against Udo Haan.

The 59-year-old is charged with the first-degree murder of Edra Haan.

Udo Haan is accused of causing an explosion at the couple's Sprucedale Crescent home in August 2018.

Emergency responders found Edra Haan’s dead body in the backyard.

Her death was soon ruled a homicide.

Udo Haan was also injured in the explosion and he was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

He arrived at Monday’s hearing in wheelchair.

Information heard during the preliminary hearing are subject to a publication ban.

It’s unknown when the judge will deliver her decision on the murder charge.