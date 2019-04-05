

CTV Kitchener





Local police officers alleging systemic sexism within the Waterloo Regional Police Service have lost their appeal to have their proposed class action lawsuit move forward.

Last year, a lower judge ruled that the $165 million lawsuit could not be handled by the civil court and instead should be heard by the Human Rights Tribunal or by a labour arbitrator.

But those involved in the lawsuit disagreed and took their appeal to the province’s top court.

In Toronto, lawyers for the officers argued the initial judge took a narrow view of the case, saying labour arbitrations have proven ineffective for officers across the country.

The original plaintiffs are Angelina Rivers, Sharon Zehr and Barry Zehr. Their unproven allegations claim decades of sexual harassment, gender-based discrimination and active assaults against female officers within the force.

The WRPS and its union have said the original judge made the right decision, stating it reinforced the legitimacy of the grievance process outlined by the province.

On Friday, a panel of Court of Appeal judges ruled that the original judge was correct, citing several other cases that show the superior civil court lacks jurisdiction in these types of cases.