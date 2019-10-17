KITCHENER – A judge at a Kitchener courtroom has rejected Jeffrey Sloka's bail application.

Sloka, a former neurologist, was charged with 34 counts of sexual assault in September.

Police allege that most of the assaults took place at Grand River Hospital, where he worked for close to a decade.

Sloka has been held behind bars since his arrest.

On Thursday, the judge decided ultimately that Sloka would stay in custody after rejecting his bail application.

Sloka's lawyer declined to comment. His next court date is at the end of October.

He's been ordered not to have direct or indirect contact with any of his alleged victims.