KITCHENER --

A judge has dismissed all assault charges against Joshua Boyle.

The Breslau native and former Afghanistan hostage pleaded not guilty to allegations he abused his estranged wife Caitlan Coleman.

In his decision Thursday, Judge Peter Doody said both Boyle and Coleman lacked credibility and reliability.

The 19 charges filed against Boyle included assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault by biting, assault with a broomstick, administering a noxious substance and sexual assault.

The incidents were alleged to have happened after the couple returned to Canada in 2017. They spent the previous five years as prisoners of Taliban-linked extremists.

Coleman claimed in court that Boyle was controlling and abusive.

Boyle disputed those allegations, saying that it was actually his wife who was abusive.

With files from The Canadian Press