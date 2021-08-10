Advertisement
John Galt statue in Guelph vandalized: police
Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021 1:39PM EDT
The John Galt statue in Guelph (Krista Sharpe / CTV Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Guelph police say the John Galt statue in front of the provincial court was doused in red paint.
Police said a city employee reported the vandalism to police on Monday morning after they arrived at work.
City officials said they statue has been cleaned off and staff are working to determine if there is any further damage.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.