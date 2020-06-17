KITCHENER -- Guelph police say a woman had her run interrupted by a driver who committed an indecent act in front of her on Tuesday.

Police say a woman was jogging near Arthur Street and Cross Street at about 6:30 p.m. when she was approached by a man who was driving.

The woman says that he asked her for directions while committing an indecent act.

The vehicle the man was driving is described as a silver four-door sedan with black rims, which may be winter rims.

According to police, the man is described as white, between 20 and 25 years old, with a slim build. He’s described as being clean shaven with medium-length brown hair.

At the time, they say he was wearing a black baseball hat, a red tank top with a sporty design and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jasmin Manani at 519-824-1212, ext 7273, jmanani@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.