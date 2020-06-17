Advertisement
Jogger reports indecent act to police in Guelph
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Guelph police say a woman had her run interrupted by a driver who committed an indecent act in front of her on Tuesday.
Police say a woman was jogging near Arthur Street and Cross Street at about 6:30 p.m. when she was approached by a man who was driving.
The woman says that he asked her for directions while committing an indecent act.
The vehicle the man was driving is described as a silver four-door sedan with black rims, which may be winter rims.
According to police, the man is described as white, between 20 and 25 years old, with a slim build. He’s described as being clean shaven with medium-length brown hair.
At the time, they say he was wearing a black baseball hat, a red tank top with a sporty design and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jasmin Manani at 519-824-1212, ext 7273, jmanani@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.