KITCHENER -- Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo's jobless rate currently sits at 12.9 per cent, according to data from Statistics Canada.

That's higher than the national average, where the unemployment rate is at 10.2 per cent.

Guelph's rate is at 11.1 per cent, also above the national average. Brantford, however, is below that rate at 9.8 per cent.

The unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted with a three-month moving average, according to Statistics Canada. The figures could fluctuate because they are based on small statistical samples.

Canada's economy added 246,000 positions in August, the Statistics Canada data shows. It's the fourth straight month of job gains in the country.

However, more than 2 million Canadians are still unemployed. The unemployment rate was higher for racialized workers than non-racialized workers.

