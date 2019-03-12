

CTV Kitchener





If you’re in the market for a new job, you may be in luck.

The latest employment outlook survey shows Kitchener- and Cambridge-area employers will be looking to hire more people in the coming months.

Manpower Group found that 27 per cent of employers plan to hire from April to June.

Meanwhile, only two per cent anticipate cutbacks and 68 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels.

The remaining three per cent of employers say they are still unsure of their hiring intentions.