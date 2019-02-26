

CTV Kitchener





Just over a month after CEO Ron Gagnon announced that Grand River Hospital would be expecting 50 layoffs, it appears that the process has begun.

A source told CTV on Tuesday that 25 full-time registered nurses and 15 part-time ones have or will be cut.

It’s not known how many of these positions are retirements and won't be filled.

There was no word on what other positions have or will be impacted.

The hospital is dealing with a projected $7.4 million deficit for 2019, citing inflation and a $66 million patient electronic information system.

Another $12 million is needed in either revenue or reductions over the next three years.

Details about the layoffs and how the hospital plans to balance its operating budget will be discussed on Tuesday afternoon at the public board of directors meeting.

A spokesperson for Grand River Hospital was not available to comment.