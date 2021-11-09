JF Carmichael Public School to reopen Wednesday after flooding
The exterior of JF Carmichael Public School in Kitchener. (October 2020)
KITCHENER -
Students attending JF Carmichael Public School in Kitchener will be able to return to the classroom Wednesday after flooding forced the school to close this week.
Officials said Monday the flooding was caused by a burst pipe and affected multiple classrooms.
The school was closed Monday and Tuesday for clean up.
Students continued to learn remotely during the closure.