KITCHENER -- Members of Waterloo Region's Jewish community marked the start of Hanukkah in a ceremony that had to be modified this year due to the pandemic.

Instead of the usual lighting of the giant menorah in Uptown Waterloo, vehicles mounted with smaller menorahs paraded from Waterloo to downtown Kitchener on Thursday evening.

"The first night we light one candle and then tomorrow night the second candle and then so on for eight days until we light eight candles,” said Rabbi Moshe Goldman of The Rohr Chabad Centre for Jewish Life

The vehicles parked in the Kitchener farmer’s market parking lot where everyone watched a short lighting of the menorah from their cars.

“There’s of course the traditional food we’re going to have tonight. The potato latkes, we’re going to have some jelly donuts called sufganiyah, we will never give up on those. They will be packaged individually of course because everything is a little different but still the same,” aded Goldman.

Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic also joined in on the celebration, tweeting photos from the parade on Friday morning.

“This festival of light allows us to celebrate family, friends, love, happiness & health,” said Vrbanovic in a tweet.

The eight-day festival of lights began at sundown on Thursday.